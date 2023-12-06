Palladio Holding acquires the majority share of Eagleprojects

Palladio Holding (“Pfh”) ha signed an agreement to enter the capital of Eagleprojects, company active in end-to-end engineering services, with a majority share.



The partnership aims to provide the Company with adequate resources and complementary skills in order to promote its growth both in Italy and in high potential international markets, starting from the current core business to reach adjacent sectors in which Eagleprojects is already active or where it could operate.

The development plan designed with Palladio aims to support the current management in this new phase of the Company, which sees great opportunities and therefore the need to structure itself to quickly grasp the stimulating challenges of a constantly evolving market.

Eagleprojectscon based in Perugialeverages the own distinctive ability to provide engineering services ranging from design, to construction management and to the development of ad hoc software intended for network sectors such as telecommunications, the integrated water system, the transmission and distribution of electricity, and smart cities.

To date, the Company is one of the main players in Italy in digital twin activities and engineering services for the deployment of optical fiber and represents a reference partner for the main market operators.

Eagleprojects always has invested huge resources and time in innovationthanks to a team dedicated to research and development in various fields, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and robotics, which have allowed the company to grow by intercepting and anticipating market trends and needs.

Eagleprojectsa young company that has already proven to be extremely dynamic and innovative, is located in Palladio the strategic partner for a new phase of industrial maturity in which to consolidate and expand the path achieved so far.

The development plan also focuses on growth through external lines with the aim of making synergistic and targeted acquisitions aimed at expanding skills and faster penetration of neighboring sectors (water, electricity, smart roads, railway network, etc. .) or in international markets with significant growth prospects.

Nicola Iorio

The company expects to close 2023 with a turnover of approximately 40 million euros. Nicola Iorio e Othello Knightrespectively Managing Partner and Partner of Palladio declared: “We believe that Eagleprojects represents excellence in an innovative marketdynamic and particularly stimulating and we are therefore enthusiastic about working alongside the management of the company, which to date has had an excellent growth path by making our resources, skills and international network available to support the company in its new phase of development”.



Giovacchino RosatiCEO of Eagleprojects, said: ”We are excited to embark on this new and stimulating path together with Palladio, a strategic and industrial partnership that not only expands and consolidates the growth possibilities for Eagleprojects, but will act as an accelerator for future investments, always with a view to innovation. With Palladio’s support, we aim to significantly strengthen our presence on international markets and open the doors to new horizons in the engineering and innovative technologies sector. Strengthened by this alliance and guided by our vision, we are determined to always position ourselves at the forefront, transforming every challenge into an extraordinary opportunity.”

Eagleprojects partners, Antonio Caroppo, Umberto De Julio ed Egisto Ivy they stated. “The entry of Palladio into the shareholding structure will allow the Company to continue the growth path which, six years after its birth, has led it to establish itself as a leader in software development and infrastructure design, in particular new generation fiber optic networks.”

