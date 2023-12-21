One of the most striking releases this month for Nintendo Switch was Palia, the free multiplayer game that can now be enjoyed on the hybrid. Now, it has just been confirmed that it will arrive on Steam in 2024.

If you haven't heard about this title, let us tell you that it is responsible for the members of Singularity 6 Corporation, who want to offer a simulator that presents a new and colorful world that you can enjoy with your friends.

Here you can see its trailer:

The game was released on December 14 as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch and on PC on October 24, through the Epic Games Store. Now, its developers want to expand and announced that a version of the installment will arrive next year on Steam.

This is the announcement in the Palia account

As you could see, Palia offers quite vivid scenarios in which you can have a good time in a multiplayer that is undoubtedly surprising hybrid console and PC users.

What is Palia?

This game can be described as a farming simulator that invites you to explore and start an adventure with moments of action, all while having the opportunity to craft, cook, fish and farm with friends while living the life of your dreams and discovering a story. Fascinating, full of characters and a great mystery to solve.

This massive online multiplayer allows you to play with up to 25 users to carry out different activities and meet the majiri, a group with interesting stories that you cannot miss.

Palia is available on Nintendo Switch and PC, through the Epic Games Store, and will arrive on Steam on a date yet to be confirmed in 2024.

What do you think of this proposal? Tell us in the comments.

