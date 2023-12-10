loading…

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo/anadolu

WEST BANK – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday (9/12/2023) criticized the United States (US) for using its veto power to block a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Abbas described the US action as immoral. He held Washington accountable for the blood of Palestinian children and women, as well as Israel’s accomplice in the crime of genocide.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported, “President Abbas condemned the US use of the veto in the Security Council, and called the US stance aggressive and immoral, a blatant violation of all humanitarian values ​​and principles.”

“President Abbas held the US responsible for the blood of Palestinian children, women and the elderly in Gaza at the hands of occupying forces, and linked this to the US’s shameful support for Israel’s brutal occupation and aggression against the Palestinian people,” the report said.

He underlined, “Palestine will take a firm stance against all these actions, affirming that US policy makes it an accomplice in the crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

On Friday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire to stop bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, as the death toll continued to rise.

The text of the resolution, co-sponsored by nearly 100 UN member states, received support from 13 members of the UN Security Council. Britain, which is also a permanent member of the council with veto rights, abstained.

This is the second time Washington has used its veto power to block a UN Security Council resolution regarding Gaza.

The first example occurred in November when America vetoed Brazil’s proposed resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the besieged enclave.