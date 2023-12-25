loading…

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel's bombing of Gaza was indiscriminate, with Muslims and Christians being targets. Photo/REUTERS

RAMALLAH – Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas said it was a bombing Israel indiscriminately targeting Muslims and Christians.

Abbas' comments came on Sunday while drawing parallels between Israel's intensive attacks on the Gaza Strip and the Nakba tragedy of 1948.

“The birthplace of Christ, Bethlehem (a Palestinian city in the West Bank), is experiencing unprecedented sorrow,” said President Abbas, stressing that the current Israeli aggression reminded him of the Nakba tragedy of 1948.

The Nakba or Catastrophe was an event in which nearly 800,000 Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homes and land in 1948, after the founding of the State of Israel.

On the occasion of the Christmas holiday, Abbas said Israeli forces brutally bombed the Evangelical Baptist Hospital, the Orthodox Cultural Center, the Greek Orthodox Church Hall, and the Church of the Holy Family, as well as mosques, schools, and hospitals in Gaza.

“These attacks do not differentiate between a Muslim and a Christian,” he said, as quoted by the Palestinian news agency, Wafa, Monday (25/12/2023).

“The (Israeli) occupation's aggression targets the Christian presence, our entire people, and Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and the West Bank,” he said.

The Palestinian president calls Christmas a time to stop the war. “As well as aggression against our people in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories,” he explained.

He emphasized that the Palestinian people will continue to fight for a free, independent and fully sovereign state.

Previously, in a message of solidarity from Christian church leaders, Christian communities in the Palestinian territories announced that Christmas celebrations, including the lighting of Christmas trees, would be canceled due to the war in Gaza.

Since the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, the Israeli military has pounded the Gaza Strip, killing 20,424 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The brutal invasion also injured 54,036 other people, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Hamas attacks on October 7 killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and 240 others were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as hostages. This figure is a calculation by the Zionist military.

