Hamas will not be easily destroyed by zionist forces. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Speaking at the Doha Forum, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated that it is unrealistic that Israel will be able to eradicate Hamas. He told CNN: “That’s not going to happen.”

“It is important for all of us to realize that Hamas is an integral part of the Palestinian political mosaic. And therefore, if Israel claims that they will eradicate, eliminate Hamas, I think this is something that is completely — first of all, that will not happen, and is completely unacceptable to us,” Shtayyeh said in a panel together with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Jordan, reported by CNN.

Israeli officials have vowed to eradicate Hamas from Gaza in response to the Palestinian militant movement’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that left some 1,200 people dead and more than 240 taken hostage.

Shtayyeh said the main concern of Palestinians now is that they “want to stop the atrocities and genocide that are taking place.”

“The issue is not about putting Gaza under control… We need a comprehensive political solution that ends the Palestinian suffering that began 75 years ago. “The events in Palestine did not only start on October 7,” he said.

Meanwhile, In a video statement on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the US for vetoing a UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and vowed to continue “our just war to dismantle Hamas.”

According to Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel has so far killed more than 7,000 Hamas fighters. He told Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday “this is a minimum estimate, it could be higher because we don’t know everything.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed that Hamas had around 30,000 fighters in Gaza before the war started on October 7.

The fighters are divided into five brigades, 24 battalions and about 140 companies, the IDF told CNN’s Alex Marquardt, each with capabilities including anti-tank missiles, snipers and engineers, as well as rocket and mortar arrays.

