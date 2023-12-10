loading…

Palestine urges the world to impose sanctions on Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to impose sanctions on Israel. This is because the Zionist state has committed genocide and killed thousands of Palestinians.

“If Israel is above international law, sanctions should be imposed on it. “Israel must not be allowed to continue violating international humanitarian law and international law,” he said at the Doha Forum, reported by Al Jazeera.

These comments were greeted with applause by nearly 500 people present in the room on Sunday (10/12/2023),

The Palestinian leader also blamed the US for the atrocities currently being committed in Gaza.

“Our main concern is not the next day. Today. We want to stop the atrocities and genocide that are happening right now.”

Shtayyeh also called on the UN “to come and say that the occupation that started 75 years ago must end”.

Meanwhile, Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani warned that the Gaza war risks radicalizing an entire generation in the Middle East and that the prospects of another ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas are waning despite Qatar’s efforts.

“Our efforts as the nation of Qatar together with our partners continue. We will not give up,” he said. He added that “the continuation of the bombing only narrows the opportunities for us”.

Regarding negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the Qatari PM said: “We will continue to put pressure on the parties even though each side aims to destroy the other.”

