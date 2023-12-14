loading…

Even though the Palestinian people are suffering because of the Gaza war, they still support Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Nearly three in four Palestinians believe the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was justified. The ensuing Gaza war has increased support for the Islamist group both there and in the West Bank.

These are the results of a survey conducted by the respected Palestinian polling agency, the Palestine Center for Survey and Policy Research (PCPSR). The survey results were published as international concern grows over the rising number of Palestinian civilian casualties in Israel's counteroffensive against Hamas, now entering its third month.

Seventy-two percent of respondents said they believed Hamas' decision to launch cross-border attacks in southern Israel was “correct” given the results so far, while 22% said it was “not correct.” The rest were undecided or did not provide an answer.

Hamas, which vows to destroy Israel, has ruled Gaza since splitting with the Palestinian Authority (PA) in 2007. The PA exercises limited government in the West Bank.

PCPSR found that, compared with pre-war polls, support for Hamas has increased in Gaza and more than tripled in the West Bank, which has seen the highest levels of violence in years, with repeated deadly clashes between Israeli forces and settlers as well as Palestinians. .

Fifty-two percent of Gazans and 85% of West Bank respondents – or 72% of Palestinian respondents overall – voiced satisfaction with Hamas' role in the war. Only 11% of Palestinians voiced satisfaction with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas has seen his popularity decline amid a nearly decade-long stalemate in US-sponsored talks on establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

October 7 was the deadliest day for Israel in its 75-year history, with about 1,200 people killed and about 240 people captured and held hostage in Gaza, according to an Israeli tally.

At least 18,608 Palestinians, including thousands of children under 18, have been killed in the Gaza war, according to the enclave's health ministry. The majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced by widespread Israeli attacks.

The PCPSR poll found that 44% of Gazans said they had enough food and water for a day or two, and 56% said they did not. Nearly two-thirds of Gaza respondents – 64% – said one of their family members had been killed or injured in the war.

(ahm)