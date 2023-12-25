loading…

Christmas in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, was without celebration amidst Israel's brutal invasion of Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Pastor Munther Isaac, leader of the Palestinian Christian community, criticizes hypocrisy and racism by the Western world over fate Gaza who was bombarded Israel. He said that Gaza had become the world's moral compass.

Delivering his Christmas message to the congregation at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem on Saturday, Pastor Isaac said what had been a moment of joy had instead become a moment of “sorrow, we feel afraid”.

“Gaza, as we know it, no longer exists,” he said. “This is annihilation. This is genocide.”

“We are tormented by the silence of the world,” he said. “The leaders of the so-called free groups lined up one after another to give the green light for genocide against the captive population,” he explained.

“Not only did they make sure to pay the bill in advance, they (also) covered up the truth and context by providing political cover,” he added. “Theological closure,” he said when the “Western church” was in the spotlight.

Among the congregation was an international delegation of Christian leaders, who spent Christmas in Bethlehem in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“South Africans taught us the concept of state theology; defined as the theological justification of the status quo with its racism, capitalism and totalitarianism,” explained Father Isaac.

He explained that they did this by misusing theological concepts and Biblical texts for their own political purposes.

“Here in Palestine, the Bible is used as a weapon against us, our own holy book,” he said.

Imperial Theology

He added, “Here we face a theology of empire, a disguise of superiority, supremacy, electability, and entitlement.”