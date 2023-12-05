loading…

Israel plans to flood Hamas tunnels with sea water. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Authority (PA) Ministry of Public Works said that dousing the tunnel with sea water would have fatal consequences. This is because it will cause the collapse of infrastructure, including buildings, in the targeted area.

According to Israeli reports, the Israeli army plans to flood Hamas tunnels in Gaza with sea water.

“This will worsen the humanitarian situation, as it will cause many deaths when residential buildings collapse,” the ministry said in a statement, reported by Al Jazeera.

“This will also cause seawater to mix with groundwater and wastewater, which could cause a public health disaster,” he added.

Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had assembled a large pump system that could be used to flood tunnels used by Hamas under the Gaza Strip in an effort to drive out the fighters,

Around mid-November, the Israeli army completed construction of at least five pumps about a mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp that could discharge thousands of cubic meters of water per hour, flooding the tunnels within weeks.

It was unclear whether Israel would consider using the pump before all the hostages were freed, according to the story. Hamas previously said it was hiding captives in “safe places and tunnels.”

Reuters could not verify details of Monday’s report.

When asked about the story, a US official said it made sense for Israel to make the tunnel inoperable and the country was exploring ways to do so.