loading…

Israeli bulldozer attacks kill many patients at Gaza Hospital. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian Authority (PA) Health Minister Mai al-Kaila called for an “immediate investigation” after Israeli troops using bulldozers ran over Palestinians, including injured patients, on the grounds of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

On Saturday (16/12/2023), doctors and other witnesses said Israeli troops bulldozed tents housing displaced Palestinians near the hospital – one of 11 hospitals still functioning in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive on October 7 – and crushed them to death.

“People were buried alive using bulldozers. Who can do that? “All those who committed this crime must be tried and brought to an international criminal court,” said an eyewitness, reported by Al Jazeera.

Several videos shared on social media also appear to show people crushed by rubble in front of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

“Bulldozers have destroyed many hospital facilities,” Al Jazeera's Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah in southern Gaza, said on Sunday morning. “It crushed people and their tents in the yard and about 20 people were crushed and buried under the rubble,” he said.

In a press statement, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa, Health Minister al-Kaila urged the international community to investigate what happened at the hospital and not ignore the “war crimes” taking place in Gaza.

He also highlighted that the Israeli army destroyed the southern part of the hospital, and said 12 babies were still in the hospital's incubators without water or food.

Although Israeli troops have now withdrawn from the hospital, the army said it had detained 90 people, and found weapons and ammunition inside the hospital following the raid.

Israeli troops raided the hospital on Tuesday after surrounding and shelling it for several days.