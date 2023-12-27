loading…

Palestinians queue for free food in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Photo/AP/Fatima shbair

GAZA – Palestine on Tuesday (26/12/2023) asked the UN to officially declare famine in the Gaza Strip, which has been the target of relentless Israeli attacks since October 7.

“International reports show widespread hunger among Palestinian families who spend entire days without food,” said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, reported by Anadolu.

“More than one million people in the Gaza Strip are suffering from hunger,” the statement said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres previously said four of the five most hungry people in the world were in Gaza.

“Around 1.9 million refugees are in holding centers and experiencing severe hunger and 50,000 pregnant women are in holding centers without water, medicine or health services,” the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing more than 20,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounding 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in Hamas attacks. Previously, Israel arrested and killed thousands of Palestinians and stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel's onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced in the densely populated territory amid acute shortages of food and clean water.

