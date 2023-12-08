loading…

Palestine asked for international support to pressure Israel not to carry out provocations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for international pressure to stop the planned action of Israeli right-wing groups and extremist settlers in the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Al-Quds.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called for international intervention to stop the controversial parade carried out by extremist Israeli settlers against the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Organizers of the parade said they reached an agreement with Israeli police to let the performance take place in the Old City of al-Quds on Thursday evening.

The exact route of the rally was unclear, but Israeli police reportedly said they would not allow participants to approach al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Israeli police forces will be deployed at major intersections throughout the occupied Jerusalem, and roadblocks have been set up on major roads disrupting the normal lives of Palestinians.

Marches sponsored by Israeli right-wing groups demand full Israeli control of the holy site, and seek to revoke the Islamic Waqf’s right to manage al-Aqsa.

Jewish visits to Al-Aqsa are allowed but as part of a decades-long agreement between Jordan – the custodian of Islamic and Christian sites in al-Quds – and Israel following Israel’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, no Muslim worship in the complex is prohibited.

Hardline Israeli officials and settlers routinely storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city, a provocative act that angers Palestinians. Such mass break-ins almost always occur at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the cover of Israeli police in al-Quds.

Illegal settler attacks under police protection on the al-Aqsa Mosque have increased in recent years, with many Palestinians injured, killed or arrested.

Palestinians argue that the Israeli regime is systematically attempting to Judaize al-Quds, where the al-Aqsa Mosque is located, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.