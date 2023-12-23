Suara.com – It turns out that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has not been able to process Firli Bahuri's request for resignation as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee. Regarding this, the IM57+ Institute believes that Jokowi does not want to be dragged into Firli's cunning efforts to avoid responsibility for the case involving him.

“First, the palace's response letter in the form of a statement that Firli's resignation cannot be processed is an action to emphasize that the palace does not want to participate in Firli's cunning efforts to avoid accountability,” said Chairman of the IM57+ Institute, M Praswad Nugraha in his statement, Saturday (23/12/2023).

According to Praswad, President Jokowi does not want to be dragged into Firli Bahuri's tactics of avoiding accountability.

“This means that it is not only the public who can read about these efforts to avoid responsibility, everyone, including the bureaucracy, already knows that there are serious efforts by Firli to avoid responsibility,” he explained.

On the other hand, the non-processing of Firli Bahuri's resignation request has also prompted the IM57+ Institute to urge the KPK Supervisory Board to ethically decide on Firli's alleged extortion.

“On the other hand, the police must respond by making immediate arrests for the reasons stated by us in the previous release,” he said.

Furthermore, the IM57+ Institute assesses that the three subjective reasons for Firli Bahuri's detention in the Criminal Procedure Code have all been included in the current conditions.

“Both steps, both ethical and criminal, must be welcomed quickly, especially because from a political perspective there will be no obstacles with a clear stance from the Palace even though it is late,” he added.

For your information, Firli Bahuri's resignation as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission has not yet been processed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

Coordinator of the President's Special Staff, Ari Dwipayana, said this was because the letter sent by Firli Bahuri stated that he was quitting, not resigning.

“The presidential decree dismissing Mr. Firli Bahuri as KPK leader cannot be processed further. Because in the letter, Mr. Firli Bahuri did not mention resigning, but stated that he was quitting,” said his statement, quoted by Suara.com, Friday (22/12/2023) .

He explained that referring to the Corruption Eradication Committee Law, there is no word stop.

“The statement of resignation is not recognized as a condition for the dismissal of KPK leadership as regulated in Article 32 of the KPK Law,” explained Ari.

As is known, Firli Bahuri submitted his resignation letter as KPK leader on December 18 2023. He submitted his resignation letter to President Joko Widodo via the Minister of State Secretary.