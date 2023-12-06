Ask the Euro NCAP crash experts and they will tell you that this Ora Funky Cat is the safest car in its class. So you see that everything is relative, because before you get the chance to fold this car, you first have to survive the loading session. The Ora Funky Cat, now called Ora 03, has been recalled due to the risk of electrocution.

Ora would like to sell the Funky Cat in the Netherlands, but so far this has not happened. The car is already in showrooms in Germany. The ADAC, which you can see as the German ANWB, reported this summer that they saw sparks jumping between the charging cable and the car. Apparently the charging session did not stop the moment you pulled the plug from the car.

The German ANWB discovered the problem

The ADAC soon announced that Ora had investigated the complaint and had adjusted the software. You would think that the adjustments could be sent in an email to the other side of the world, but apparently parent company Great Wall Motor was not in such a hurry. Only yesterday did the company announce a recall for Australia.

The Australian recall notice states: ‘If the electrical flashover comes into contact with the operator or bystanders, it increases the risk of serious injury or death.’ Nothing has been reported about the risk of smoking punk hair. Owners of the Ora Funky Cat are advised to go to the dealer for a software update. Fortunately it is free.