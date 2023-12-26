Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is one of the most played titles so far in 2023 for Nintendo Switch. So much so that we currently have several incredible rewards and gifts that we should take into account as we end the year. That is why in this quick article we will provide you with a guide with all the Mysterious Gifts that we can meet for the month of December 2023. If you want to see a complete list, we invite you to read this special article.

How to Claim Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Mystery Gift Codes

For redeem these special codes, we have a fairly simple and direct way to do it. We will have to go to the Pokémon Center to claim our rewards. Once this is done, we will have to speak with the staff in charge of this center. we will claim our gifts mysterious by following these steps:

Load your game of Scarlet or Purple onto your Nintendo Switch. Open the game menu by pressing “X” and select PokePortal. The option will be present in the drop-down menu on the right side of the screen. Select the “Mystery Gift” option at the bottom of the menu. Then choose the method you want to follow to receive the gift. If we have the code we will open the option “Obtain with password/code”

These are the active codes for this month of December 2023 and for 2024 in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

These are the codes mysterious gift that we would have available at this time.

SUPEREFFECT1VE – Expert belts – Expiration date of February 28, 2025.

GoTCHAPòKEMoN – 30 Fast Balls – February 28, 2025

WEARTERASTALCAP – Sports hat – November 30, 2024

SH1NYBUDDY – Shiny Lucario – January 3, 2024.

TEAMSTAR – Teratipo Lucha Revavroom – October 31, 2024.

L1KEAFLUTE – Cetitan – August 31, 2024.

SWEET0RSP1CY – Mystical spices and mystical herbs – September 30, 2024.