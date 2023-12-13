The new Ypsilon is here emerging from the water in a special way.

Even as a car enthusiast par excellence, it is actually time to say goodbye to Lancia. Officially the brand is not dead yet. In fact, they are doing surprisingly well in the home market. Logically, Italians appreciate stylish little ones. We also think that a little bit of chauvinism comes into play. It's Italian so it's better.

The current model (the '846' generation) has been around for a while (since 2011).

These are the only three models from Lancia. And only one of them is an automobile.

So it is high time for a new generation. This is scheduled for 2024. With the Lancia Pu+Ra concept, the brand has shown which direction it is heading in terms of aesthetics. You can then combine this with Stellantis technology and you end up with a chic little one on a modern platform.

New Ypsilon

Well, that doesn't seem to be happening. The new Ypsilon 'floats' in some photos on Instagram, which Cochespias often shares with the internet. It concerns a car that unfortunately ended up in the water.

The photos were taken while being lifted out of the water and appeared everywhere, including on your screen.

Isn't this just an e-208?

We don't want to be unkind, but from what we can see we are a bit disappointed. We have been waiting for an authentic Lancia for a while now. If we look at the photos, the new Ypsilon is simply a Peugeot e-208 with slightly different body parts. All hardpoints, ratios and such all appear to be identical.

If you, as a manufacturer, are unable to put your own stamp on an existing platform, you have to wonder whether there is any point at all. Think of cars like the Mitsubishi Colt and ASX, which are clearly a Renault (Clio and Captur).

Of course we would like to wait for the official introduction and fortunately there will be a lot more models, including a new Delta.

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

Photocredits: Spias car on Roadscar19 via Instagram.

