Padoan: “The ESM? Let's not cause drama. But the tone of the discussion is wrong”

For Italy as a whole, the new Stability Pact represents an improvement rather than a worsening. Therefore, it makes no sense to consider the vote against the ESM as an act of retaliation. According to Pier Carlo Padoan, former professor at Sapienza University, former chief economist of the OECD and Minister of Economy under the Renzi and Gentiloni governments, now president of Unicredit, the debate on the ESM has taken the wrong direction, detaching itself from the real reasons why the State bailout fund was established. In an interview with Repubblica, Padoan expresses optimism, underlining that the confidence of the markets is combined with that of businesses, which have demonstrated remarkable resilience to the credit crunch.

Regarding the Stability Pact, public opinion is divided between those who define it as a “rip-off” and those who define it as an “excellent agreement”. Padoan states that, despite some critical issues, the Pact has improved, above all thanks to the maintenance of the European collaborative spirit that led to NextGenEU. The approach of the Commission, which supervises the implementation of the Pact, is judged positively by Padoan, which states that intelligent flexibility has been introduced. While recognizing residual rigidity, the fundamental objective is growth, and the collaboration of governments is essential for guarantee it.

On the ESM, Padoan criticizes the ideological and political debate that surrounds him in Italy, underlining that the ESM is often exploited outside of financial logic. However, he underlines that Europe is organizing itself to overcome the impasse and find new tools to finance the deposit insurance fund and promote the banking union.

As for central banks, Padoan acknowledges the difficulty in making reliable inflation forecasts, pointing out that the rapid decline in inflation around the world has surprised even the most experienced economists. Regarding the Italian banking sector, Padoan underlines that 2023 was a positive year, overcoming the problem of NPLs, and hopes for continued momentum thanks to increased efficiency, the availability of human resources and technological efforts. As regards Unicredit, Padoan declares its readiness to relaunch on new challenges, from digital currency to environmental investments. Finally, responding to the accusation of a size gap in the European banking system, Padoan believes that the banking union is essential to face global competition.

