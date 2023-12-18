Natalie Portman has given her opinion on the possibility that Padmé Amidala murdered Anakin after seeing his passage to the Dark Side

The Star Wars saga, with its rich history and cinematic legacy, never ceases to amaze us. Among the stars who shone in this universe, Natalie Portman, who played Padmé Amidala, continues to be a topic of conversation and a source of rumors. Recently, Portman responded to rumors about a possible alternative scene in “Revenge of the Sith” where Padmé tried to assassinate Anakin Skywalker after his conversion to the Dark Side.

Natalie Portman's career in Star Wars

Natalie Portman, remembered for her role as Padmé Amidala, had a memorable run in the Star Wars prequel trilogy created by George Lucas. Her participation culminated in 2005 with “Revenge of the Sith,” but theories and rumors about the alternative role she could Padmé's role in her partner's transformation into Darth Vader continues to emerge..

These rumors originate, in part, from concept art showing the Senator confronting her husband with a knife. In an interview for Vanity Fair, Portman shared her thoughts on this possibility, revealing that she was never informed about it and that George Lucas never filmed such a scene.. “Oh, that's great,” she commented on the possibility of an alternate ending for Episode III in which Padmé tries to kill Anakin. “No no. And great, but no.”

Portman's experience with Star Wars technology

Portman also reflected on her experience working with green screen, comparing it to a pure form of acting. “It's almost like when you're a kid and you pretend that your refrigerator box is your spaceship, you know, you have to create not only the world inside you, but also the world around you,” he explained.

Recently, The actress confirmed her willingness to reprise the role in a modern Star Wars project, following the recent return of Hayden Christensen. During a conversation with Andy Cohen, Portman said she's “open to it” and called her time working on the Star Wars prequels “incredible.”

Portman played the character in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, initially appearing in “The Phantom Menace” as the Queen of Naboo.. In “Attack of the Clones,” Padmé becomes a Senator and begins a romantic relationship with Anakin Skywalker. Her story concludes tragically in “Revenge of the Sith” when Padmé, pregnant with twins, faces the fall of the Galactic Republic and Anakin's transformation into the evil Darth Vader.

The Development of Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars Prequels

The evolution of Padmé Amidalaplayed masterfully by Natalie Portman, throughout the three Star Wars prequel films, is a fascinating story of growth, love and tragedy. In “The Phantom Menace”, Padmé is introduced as the young and determined Queen of Naboo, bravely fighting for the freedom of her planet. Her intelligence and strength of character immediately stand out, establishing Padmé as a central figure in the saga.

“Attack of the clones” marks a significant change for his character. Here, we see Padmé as a Senator, showing her political skill and commitment to peace. It is in this film where her relationship with Anakin Skywalker takes shape, a love that defines much of the plot. This romantic development adds complexity to her character, showing her vulnerability and humanity.

“Revenge of the Sith” It is perhaps the most crucial moment for Padmé. Now pregnant, she faces the heartbreak of watching the Republic crumble and Anakin succumb to the Dark Side. Her tragic end, dying of sadness but leaving a legacy through her twins, is a touching and pivotal moment in Star Wars history.

Over the course of the films, Padmé Amidala evolves from a young queen to a passionate political leader and finally to a tragic figure. Her story is a mix of strength, love, loss and sacrifice, which makes her one of the most complex and memorable characters in the saga.