32 years ago the light of the most transgressive pop singer in our country went out. The documentary that tells the life of Tino Casal has already been released on atresplayer.

For this reason, Paco Clavel, a close friend of the artist, visited us: “It was time for a series to be made. He was a great artist.”

He has told us many anecdotes that they have lived together, exciting, heartfelt and that he will never forget.

Also in And now Sonsoles we have spoken with Tino Casal's sisters: “He was very good and affectionate.”

His sister Conchita still has many memories, awards, etc. even gold records. Regarding his legacy, it is the sisters and the family who take care of him with all the care in the world.

“He had a great sense of aesthetics,” said Paco Clavel, who made it clear that it was an honor to have known him.

This was the life of Tino Casal

Tino Casal was born in February 1950 in Tudela Veguín, a small mining town in Asturias. He was studying Fine Arts when he began to think about pursuing a career as a soloist.

With a Nino Bravo-style voice, Tino ventured into music. With David Bowie as a reference, he appeared at the Benidorm festival, where he came second with the song 'Eborráchate'.

The bearded artist with painted eyes and long coats managed to sneak into every home as a reference for the Madrid scene.

The great love of his life was Pepa Ojanguren, with whom he was between 1970 and 1983, although they had a discreet and unconventional relationship.

Necrosis marked his health for years and he even had to retire.

It was rumored that he had died. However, he returned to Eloise, stronger than ever.

Considered the single of 1988 par excellence, it is, without a doubt, Casal's most iconic song.

He was 51 years old when a tragic car accident ended his life.

There is no party in which their songs are not heard. Tino Casal has been ahead of his time for his fashion sense, his lyrics and his art.

His legend lives on and will continue to live.