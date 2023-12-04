Developed by Ironwood Studio and published by Kepler Interactive, Pacific Drive is arriving on February 22, 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5. The release date of the title was revealed in a new trailer presented at PC Gaming Show: Most Wantedand a deluxe edition of the game in physical format was also shown, which will be released next year by Maximum Games.

Inside, the player will explore the mysterious past of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, the charming setting in the heart of Pacific Drive. Once the shining jewel of the Pacific Northwest, now it is a place surrounded by a 300 meter wall, inaccessible from the outside world and left at the mercy of mysterious phenomena and the forces of nature. Explore fascinating new biomes as you delve into the unknown, mapping the Zone and uncovering its hidden history, and trying to overcome the deadly anomalies of this surreal place.

