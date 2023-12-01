Pablo arrives at the Semifinal of La Voz with great enthusiasm. The talent of Pablo López’s team has shown with each performance to transmit endless emotions.

The talent has won the affection of the spectators on two occasions and thanks to that and the support of his coach he has become a semi-finalist on Pablo López’s team.

Tonight he had to face a new challenge by singing My Shoes Know, a song by his own coach.

Pablo has made us fall in love with this very particular version to which he has put a lot of heart. At the last gala he already conquered us with Tropical Climate and tonight he did it again.

We love! This was her incredible performance that you can see in the video above.