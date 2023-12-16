Pablo Verdeguer is the talent with which Pablo López reaches the Grand Final of La Voz. The young man went from singing in his room to stepping on stage, conquering the coaches and becoming a finalist in the contest.

A night full of emotions in which Pablo has greatly impressed with his song chosen for the Grand Final. The talent has sung Devuélveme la vida by Antonio Orozco, one of our favorite songs by the coach.

An exciting performance with which Pablo hopes to become the winner of the edition: Relive it in the video above!