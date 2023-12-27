Tonight, 'El Hormiguero' had the pleasure of receiving Pablo Alborán. Pablo Motos has taken advantage of the visit of one of our most international musicians to ask him about other genres he listens to and what his favorite artists are. He has stated that he listens to Jazz, classical music… and a lot of flamenco.

After this, the guest has assured that in his concerts “he gets flamenco.” To prove it, he has left everyone speechless with a spectacular song. You can not lose this!

In previous visits, the singer had already shown that he was not ashamed, like when he told everything that his fans asked of him at concerts. Since then, it is always a pleasure to have him in El Hormiguero and enjoy his joy.

The content to which the information refers is part of a program from May 10, 2023 that Antena 3 broadcast again this Wednesday.