One of the convenience stores most important of Mexico is the OXXO chain, there has not been a person who has not gotten out of trouble thanks to his presence in the country. One of the most requested demands from all consumers is that cash withdrawals will increase and fortunately this will now be the case.

In accordance with the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), Oxxo is the largest banking correspondent in the country. Thus, the chain announced that since This Tuesday, cash withdrawal provisions with debit cards will be offered 24 hours a day.

The clients of BBVA, Santander, BanCoppel, Banco Azteca, Citibanamex, Banorte, HSBC, Scotiabank, Banjercito, BanRegio, Afirme, Invex, Consubanco, Caja SMG and Caja Morelia Valladolid and Spin are the ones who can have cash all day at the 21 thousand Oxxo stores in the country.

The maximum amount to withdraw will be 2 thousand pesos per transaction and there will be no need to make a minimum purchase for this. However, there is a commission charge, but it depends on the bank.

