Overwatch 2 fans were excitedly awaiting the 2023 Christmas event, but unfortunately, part of the community has received it with some annoyance. This is due to the implementation of a season pass within the current season pass, from which not all cosmetic items could be obtained, unless you pay several dozen dollars. And now, an executive producer of the game has made things worse by responding to a post on X/Twitter.

The controversy over this event lies in the fact that it gives you tickets for every nine games you play (victories count as two) and in how those tickets are distributed and in their weekly limit. This is because even if you are a hardcore Overwatch player, this time is not enough to get everything the tickets can buy. But obviously, you can get everything unless you pay for the store package, which is worth no less than $30 dollars.

Stoking the Christmas fire

As we indicated, an executive producer of Overwatch 2 named Jared Neuss has fueled the community's annoyance, after responded to a player in a post on X/Twitter, where he wrote: “It's $5 for 4 legendary skins,” leaving aside that some of them are outdated skins with other colors, adding that this “clearly feels in the spirit of the holidays for me.”

Furthermore, in a recent interview about the controversy on the podcast called Group Up!, hosted by the SVB Twitch channel, Neuss comments: “I'll be totally honest, the answer surprised me a little, what we wanted was for players to have more options… the goal here was: 'what if an event had a similar structure to what we have today, but you could choose what you get in the end?'”

And while the event offers rewards similar to other seasonal events, Neuss admits that the team was “wrong” in the way they presented it. He says, “The way we presented it was like: we put it all out there, you can't get everything, so people were frustrated.”

“You get a lot of feedback (before and after) that people experience something. “Sometimes those comments are the same, sometimes they aren't,” she mentions.

Their responses, especially the one from X/Twitter, generated much more controversy, having comments from the community saying that the idea itself is fine, but not the execution, since “1 free player cannot choose all 160 skins. 2 Not even the premium is enough to buy everything. 3 everything is behind 9 daily games. During Christmas, where many are not home for a few days.” And furthermore, another player tells him hire a public relations team, since “this answer sucks,” adding that: “If someone pays for a premium version they WILL EXPECT access to all the features. The price is not the point. It is standard practice. This seems to indicate that they plan to resell them and that they all want to ensure a broader buyer base.”

