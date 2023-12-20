As its fans will know, Overwatch 2 came with a sequel that replaced the original game and also became Free to Play, eliminating its loot boxes. But in exchange for them, it integrated a Battle Pass system, which provides free rewards, as well as other premium ones in exchange for payment. And now, within their 2023 Christmas event, they have just activated a second Battle Pass during an ongoing Battle Pass, which has generated quite a bit of annoyance.

And the community has already started to raise their complaints about this idea because this second Battle Pass is not enough to obtain all the available rewards, there is time pressure and one has to spend more money later if they really want everything. At the center of this are “Winter Fair Tickets”, which are a new temporary currency, with which you can purchase the rewards of the Christmas event.

It should be noted that these tickets can be obtained without purchasing the second Battle Pass, 40 tickets each week for a total of 120. But this implies that players must complete between 18 and 36 games per week, depending on whether you win or lose, which which is equivalent to between 54 and 108 games during the entire event. But the first thing that has bothered the community is that these tickets are limited weekly, so if you want to get more, you have to take out your wallet.

Of course, for someone who dedicates a lot of time to this or other games, this number of games and the limit of weekly tickets may seem fine, but for the vast majority it is not, since precisely on these holidays it is the least time they have to play. Furthermore, many see that among the prizes, the only redeemable thing is a Christmas skin of Reinhardt wrapped in Christmas gifts, which already costs 160 tickets.

Among the complaints, some players they say: “It's baffling that Overwatch 2's new winter EVENT BATTLE PASS STILL prevents you from accessing cosmetics AFTER you've already PAID. It was so much fun chasing achievements at events, collecting skins, sprays, etc. Now even if You pay them money, you can't get it all, hehe.” Something that is answered by another fan but with a nuance, saying: “I don't like that you can't get everything in the pass, but it's still nice that you can get 3-4 skins for only 5 DOLLARS. That's a fantastic deal for me. I just hope they use less fomo in the future to Overwatch, because everyone would like to get all the skins.”

A new controversy within the bad monetization ideas that Blizzard has had, which many believe only drive their fans further away, instead of creating bridges with the community.

