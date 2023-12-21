Since its launch in autumn 2022, Overwatch 2 has been the subject of many controversies. Much of the criticism from the players is directed at the monetization system, because there are those who claim that it is unfair. Although the situation is much more favorable thanks to the changes that have come in recent months, it is still far from ideal.

Luckily, it seems that Blizzard listen to community feedback and you could remove one of the most annoying restrictions of the popular free-to-play.

This important change could come to Overwatch 2

In the original 2016 installment, the new heroes were available free for all players since its debut. The sequel introduced a big change to that system, which upset the community.

Although Overwatch 2 players can get the new characters without spending real money, they now have to play many hours to reach the nivel 45 del Battle Pass or, failing that, pay $10 USD to acquire premium levels and unlock the hero from the start of the season.

In the event that the players refrain from paying the Battle Pass premium and do not reach level 45, they must complete a series of special challenges to get the new characters that arrive every 2 seasons. The community considers it to be a restrictive system that puts those who play little or don't spend money at a disadvantage.

Fortunately, Blizzard Entertainment is aware that the way to get new heroes in the popular hero shooter can be problematic for some. Therefore, the developers are considering the possibility of making important changes.

Venture and Space Ranger are the next Overwatch 2 heroes arriving in 2024

During your participation in the program Group Up! Podcast the SVB, Jared Neuss, executive producer of Overwatch 2, addressed many of the player complaints. At one point, he talked about the way new heroes are unlocked.

“Would I like every player to be able to experience a hero the day a season ends? Yes. Do I think we'll get there? Yes, I believe we will get there and right now we are actively working towards it. Can I talk about the details? “No, I can’t,” commented the producer.

Overwatch 2 is a game where characters and team composition are very important to create strategies and achieve victory. Jared Neuss acknowledges that restricting new heroes could be an advantage for players who have access to the entire roster.

During the interview, the executive producer also spoke about the criticism that the event received Winter Wonderland Christmas, the controversial launch of the Steam version, the mythical skins and more.

But tell us, do you like the current method of unlocking characters? Let us read your opinion in the comments.

Overwatch 2 is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Click here to read more news related to him.

