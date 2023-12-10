loading…

The Egyptian people held presidential elections during the military conflict in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

CAIRO – Egyptians head to the polls on Sunday (10/12/2023) for a presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is poised to win a third term as the country grapples with an economic crisis and the Gaza war on the border with Egypt.

A victory would give Sisi a six-year term in office with his top priorities being controlling near-record inflation, managing chronic foreign currency shortages and preventing an escalation of conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Voting, which took place from 9 am to 9 pm, was held over three days, and the results will be announced on December 18.

As voting began on Sunday morning, small numbers of people gathered at polling stations in Cairo, where photos of Sisi had spread widely in the weeks leading up to the election. Riot police were deployed at the entrance to Tahrir Square in the center of the capital.

Critics see the election as a sham after a decade-long crackdown on dissent. The state media body called it a step towards political pluralism.

Three candidates are eligible to run against Sisi in the election, none of them a prominent figure. The most prominent would-be challenger abandoned his candidacy in October, saying officials and thugs had targeted his supporters – accusations denied by national election authorities.

Authorities and commentators in tightly controlled local media have urged Egyptians to turn out to vote, although some said they did not know when it would take place in the days before the election. Others say the vote won’t make much difference.

“I know there are elections to be held, but I don’t know when. I only know this because of Sisi’s massive campaign on the streets,” said Aya Mohamed, a 35-year-old marketing executive, as reported by Reuters.

“I feel indifferent to the election because there will be no real change,” he said.