In Italy, 321 hotels were auctioned in the first quarter of 2023 alone. The most expensive is theHotel Nh Venezia Laguna Palace the Master

The effects of the pandemic Covid are making themselves felt in the hospitality sector today. As 21 Grammi di Turismo reports, citing the analysis of Centro Studi AstaSy Analytics di Npls ReSolutions on L’Economia, in the first quarter of 2023 alone, 321 hotels were put up for auction in Italy. There Tuscany is in first place with 43 structures sold off, followed by Emilia Romagna (35) e Sicily (30). L’AD DI Npls ReSolutions, Massimiliano Moranabelieves that it would be appropriate to bring hotels back into operation more quickly by opting for direct sales instead of judicial sales.

Read also: Saudi Arabia continues to invest in Italy: 49% of Rocco Forte acquired

The average of the auctions reached 1.2 million euros and in Tuscany the highest figure was achieved with 3,380,000 euros for a structure that includes a historic Art Nouveau villa and adjoining park. The minimum offer for a starting price was 4.5 million euros.

Read also: Galleria Vik, the new life of the former Seven Stars in Milan

The most expensive hotel is theHotel Nh Venezia Laguna Palace in Mestre (Ve) with 4 stars. In second place theHotel Mondial in Rome (4 stars) purchased from Omnia Hotels with a loan of over 27 million euros to renovate it by 2024. They then follow with theHotel Nyala in Sanremo, the Grand Hotel Terme della Fratta in Bagno di Romagna.

Subscribe to the newsletter