Developers Nine Dots Studio and publisher Plaion have announced that Outward: Definitive Edition will be available soon on Nintendo Switch.

“Bringing Outward to Switch has always been a dream for us,” said Guillaume Boucher-Vidal, CEO and creative director of Nine Dots Studio. “I'll be honest, I doubted a Switch version was possible.”

Nine Dots Studio entrusted the conversion to Sneaky Box. “Outward is a very large game that was made in a particular context and has very specific technical limitations,” continued Boucher-Vidal. “The Sneaky Box team really pulled a rabbit out of a hat with this port. I'm happy there's one more way to play our game, and with devices like Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, you can now experience it on the go.”

The Definitive Edition of Outward coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024 will also include the “Three Brothers” and “The Soroboreans” expansions.