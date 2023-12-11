Outgoing Polish far-right Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has not won parliament’s confidence to form a new government. The position had been given to him in recent weeks by the Polish president Andrzej Duda – who is part of his own party, Law and Justice – despite the September elections having been won by the parties which in recent years have been in opposition to the governments led by Morawiecki.

For weeks now it has been known that Law and Justice no longer had a parliamentary majority, and Monday’s vote in the lower house of parliament confirmed this: Morawiecki obtained 266 votes against and only 190 in favor. In the next few hours, parliament should ask Duda to give the task of forming a new government to the leader of the parties that were in opposition: the former prime minister Donald Tusk. Who has already chosen all the ministers, and could present himself to parliament to ask for confidence as early as Tuesday.