If the universe is truly infinite, why Outer Wilds can approximate the magnificence of horror vacui with just one Solar System?

You don’t need thousands of planets to make those in front of the screen feel truly adrift in space. Such a large scale is useful for flexing muscles, for procedurally generating some buzzwords for use by marketing departments, in the hope that the final buyer will then perceive a premium value dictated by these numbers. However, video games are also something else. Just as light is both wave and particle they are both product and work and, well, there is no need for light years with which to measure the dimensions of the cosmic void to reduce it into bits and polygons. Six planets and twenty-two minutes are enough to feel infinitely small in the presence of Outer Wilds. Even if all of Outer Wilds is squeezed into just 8 gigabytes of memory occupied on disk, a compressed universe ready to explode to start a new life, the rest of our new life after having experienced for the umpteenth time how little it serves to a video game to be such.

INTO THE (OUTER) WILDS

Does a tree falling in a forest where there is no one to hear it still make a noise? In the case of Outer Wilds the answer is yes. Everything in Outer Wilds makes its own noises regardless of whether it has an audience or not. You don’t need to be on Gemello Cenere for its sands to rise towards Gemello Braci, you don’t need to observe the surface of Profondo Gigantesco to know that it is tormented by insistent tornadoes. Outer Wilds is a mechanism that never loses its clock signal. Perfectly repeatable, scientific like the method preached by Galileo Galilei. And in adhering so clearly to the scientific method, in being regulated by laws that are up to the gamer to decipher, Outer Wilds manages to convey that horror vacui that is missing in other video game space operas. The universe doesn’t need you: in the grand order of things you are absolutely insignificant. Or at least, it’s easy to think so when at the end of yet another loop you feel like you haven’t added any relevant knowledge in these last twenty-two minutes, and the most you can do is sit back and wait for the beginning to come again. Very often in Outer Wilds you are Michael Collins, the third man on the Moon who never actually set foot on the Moon, confined to the control cabin of Apollo 11 waiting for someone or something to do his job. It’s a familiar sensation, experienced dozens and dozens of times in those screen lives we lead when the controller is off and the console on standby. Much less familiar when you’re behind that same screen instead, in a medium that has accustomed us to being the center of the entire universe rendered by the game engine. Or at least that’s how you feel, when you know that the iteration you’re playing no longer depends on you in the strict sense, that you can only wait and hope to be at the right spatial and temporal coordinates to be able to get one step closer to the solution.

Then almost by chance the tiles fit together. A new clue, an element that you hadn’t grasped before, even just the classic Hail Mary of a gamer who is trying them all and ends up trying by chance the very move that was needed to move forward. The skein unravels at least a little, the direction to take becomes clearer. It’s a game of deductions, Outer Wilds, one of those experiences where you don’t proceed in a linear way from A to B but the path must be sought by taking advantage of everything you learn about a planet to proceed with the exploration of the rest of this miniature galaxy . You could potentially get to grips with the situation right away, the elements are all already there, there are no bosses to defeat or levers to pull to unlock the passages. There is only your knowledge of the mechanisms that regulate this universe: it is a fallacious knowledge, and the loops serve precisely to allow you to fill the holes a little at a time until you finally understand what the exit condition from the cycle is.

BEYOND NATURE

The Outer Wilds Wikipedia page lists it as a “dynamic adventure.” It is a label that in effect ends up saying everything and saying nothing, which is in fact the only thing one can do when faced with such multifaceted works that change position depending on the moment in which they are looked at, a bit like objects quantum present in-game. In Outer Wilds there are moments with a more or less simulative flavor, where you have to deal with Newton’s Laws to be able to abandon a celestial body and land gracefully (or not) on another. It happens that you have to engage in platform phases even without the elegance of the jumps designed on graph paper of a Super Mario, and it happens that you have to manage the level of oxygen and propellant in the jetpack to be able to survive in a galaxy that is all in all quite hostile. The Outer Wilds solar system is still a frontier: you can travel outside of Timbro Legnoso and there is an organization dedicated to space exploration, but travel is not yet within everyone’s reach and the feeling is still that of being adventurers who take risks that a normal person would not even think about . Including walking around in a spacesuit that can easily get punctured (and thankfully just as easily repaired).

In all this the engine of the whole experience is the thirst for knowledge. It’s why you tackle the crazy platforming stages of Fragile Void and brave the hurricanes of Deep Gigantesco. Each element is organized by the on-board computer by connecting it to the others, indicating by subtraction what will be the next step to get closer to the Eye of the Universe. And perhaps this is precisely the secret of the charm of Outer Wilds. Its not being excessive in scale to allow this discussion by subtraction, being content with a bucket and spade and still managing to build a cathedral capable of fascinating and intimidating, even though it is built with sand and at the first high tide it is erased from the beach but not from memory. An Outer Wilds with more planets wouldn’t be a better Outer WildsIndeed, it would run the risk of preferring quantity to quality, watering down the gaming experience with content that ultimately would not provide the same sensations. Much of the charm of the gaming experience passes through an approach very similar to what made Hidetaka Miyazaki’s success, that is, a cryptic and silent narrative in a context, both in souls and here, where we find ourselves existing years and years later the events that gave rise to the story. It is not something that can be expressed by the buzzwords mentioned before, it is a mood, it is the desire to tell one’s experience to other explorers precisely because one perceives it as one’s own, as an unrepeatable unicum despite the game condemning us to repeat ourselves.

Outer Wilds is much more than these words can express. I don’t have the ability to approximate a universe as effectively as Mobius Digital. I can only try to express myself with gestures in the hope of somehow being able to speak a universal language that neither of us knows. Or maybe yes, because if in the end we somehow understood each other – if we somehow arrived at the Eye of the Universe – that language is truly universal. And it is the same one that Outer Wilds speaks about, and consequently the in-real-life universe in which we are shipwrecked.

Previous article

Oddworld Inhabitants towards new frontiers