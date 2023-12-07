Outer Wildsdeveloped by Mobius Digital and published by Annapurna Interactive, is now available on the Grande N console. The spatial experience, told by our Pietro Iacullo today, tells of a fictitious imaginary Solar System.

The planets in Outer Wilds are full of secret environments that change over time. Inside, players will visit an underground city before it is swallowed up by the sand or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles underfoot. Hostile environments and natural disasters keep watch over each secret.

