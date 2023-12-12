Do you know the incredible story of Michio Suzuki? Do you know by heart all the Suzuki models from its foundation to today? With Matteo Valenti and colleagues from Automoto we made this documentary. Good vision!

Sometimes a gift can truly change the life not only of the person who receives it, but of the whole world. Think about Michio Suzuki, a boy convinced that a gift can be the best help for his mother. However, her gift will not only help her but millions of people around the world. Thus begins the incredible story of the Suzuki brand, the protagonist of this documentary that we wanted to make specifically to tell it in great detail. And who if not our Matteo Valenti from Automoto.it could he do it? In this video he retraces all the events that have marked the evolution of Suzuki and obviously we are also there talking about two wheels. And from gift to gift, here we are giving it to all of you, hoping that you will find it of interest to you. Good vision!