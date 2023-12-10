At the end of the match the Nigerian reminded the Juventus supporters of the 5-1 in January. But this Napoli must forget the past and look forward

Marurizio Nicita

December 9th – 1.03pm – Naples

At the final whistle of the match at the Allianz Stadium while the Juventus players were celebrating their impressive victory, Victor Osimhen remembered last January’s result with his fingers: 5-1. A gesture of pride and belonging, much appreciated by the Neapolitan fans who are anxious about the future of their center forward and – a week after the announcement – hope that president De Laurentiis keeps his word and that the signature on the renewal of the Nigerian’s contract comes to fruition brief. But if you think about it, there’s something else behind that gesture.

psychological cage

Because there is no doubt that that sensational 5-1, handed to Juve at Maradona, is one of the fundamental results for the Italian championship. This was confirmed over time by Luciano Spalletti himself, who understood at that moment that the team had definitively taken off after the complicated start of the year, with the defeat at San Siro against Inter. But it is as if Napoli had stopped there to revel in their beauty (really sparkling for several months) which however today is light years away. Well, we cannot take away the fans’ right to still celebrate the championship and the epic victories of the recent past, but the team must instead be able to look forward, clearing the mind of that nostalgic trap. Osimhen, like his different twin Kvaratskhelia, will return as protagonists and rejoicing with goals, starting on Tuesday against Braga. And to find victories and brilliance you need hard work on the field and the desire to question yourself, not displays of strength that can no longer be seen on the green lawn today. This is the beauty of sport: nothing is taken for granted and everything must be achieved.