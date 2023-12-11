After the Scudetto with Napoli, the Nigerian striker won the title of best on the continent. Blitz during the day in Marrakech on the eve of the Champions League match against Braga

Victor Osimhen won the African Ballon d’Or 2023. The Napoli striker got the better of two other candidates such as Liverpool’s Momo Salah and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi. The blue striker had already won the award for best player in Serie A following Napoli’s Scudetto victory.

clarifications

—

The champion also wanted to clarify the story that created tensions with president de Laurentiis, when he did not feel protected due to the mockery on the web: “I was not mistreated by Napoli or by De Laurentiis. It was just a stupid mistake of a person who thought he could joke about a crucial moment. The president and his son Edoardo supported me. They explained the situation to me and I then also spoke to the person responsible for that gesture who seemed sorry. It’s a thing of the past”

TRAVEL

—

The Nigerian striker did not take part in Napoli’s training today on the eve of the Champions League match against Braga and will return to Italy from Marrakech, Morocco, where the event was held, only during the night after a round trip return of more than 6 hours and over 6 thousand kilometers. A trip agreed with the club.