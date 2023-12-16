The Italian champions regained victory at home with a double flash from their tenors in the second half. The Sardinians come out with their heads held high, but fail to achieve their second victory in a row

The stars shine and Napoli returns to success. But the goals from Osimhen and Kvara came after a very tough battle with a Cagliari that Ranieri modeled and changed as he went, always maintaining a mangy and aggressive team. Mazzarri gets the second consecutive success and for the first time the team wins after a Champions League match. This is also a sign. How fundamental the return of Mario Rui was, a true and quality left-footed full-back. A victory that also serves to worthily remember a great captain like Antonio Juliano.

Napoli also lost Zielinski in the middle and here is Cajuste as the starter. In the attacking rotations Ranieri chooses to deploy the two panzers, both former, Petagna and Pavoletti, also useful in the defensive phase. Because humbly Cagliari deploys a very narrow and aggressive 4-4-2, which tries to raise the line as soon as it can. Difficult to find spaces and when Kvara succeeds at the start and delivers a great cross with Osimhen late. A right-footed shot from Augello deflected by Di Lorenzo makes it clear that the Sardinians aren't just there to defend. Mazzarri shouts and shouts to convince Natan to climb further and in external ways. The Brazilian does not execute and acts as a stopper for Kvara who, not by chance, shoots on the opposite side. The one in which Napoli is strongest with the movement of Politano and Di Lorenzo and the inclusion of midfielders. But Anguissa and Cajuste miss the fleeting moment. And so the blue team also tries with set pieces with Rrahmani hitting a full post with Scuffet beaten. The other Friulian goalkeeper, Meret, is ready to come out on a counterattack from Nandez. Marcenaro struggles to keep a match at bay that becomes increasingly tougher and with late and inconsistent cards he makes the atmosphere unpleasant.

The technical expert decides to switch to 3-5-2 in the second half, strengthening the midfield. The Sardinians believe it, the Azzurri are a bit soft and on a wrong exit Obert, as soon as he comes in, immediately has a good opportunity but shoots central. Shortly afterwards Mazzarri responds with two changes that lead to 4-2-3-1: Raspadori stays close to Osimhen and Mario Rui returns to the left.

More than the game system, at Napoli the return to a left-footed winger is enough to change the performance. Kvara breaks free and his caressed touch frees the Portuguese to cross, made with a kiss, with Osimhen who stands out and proves to be the strongest: fourth goal in 4 games with Cagliari. But in the 3rd minute Napoli goes harakiri. Defense in bad shape and not very aggressive, Luvumbo finds space on the left as soon as he enters and his low cross finds Pavoletti early to score.

We need a nastier Napoli and here is the still decisive driver. Osimhen forcefully handles a ball in the area, surrounded by four defenders, he still manages to push the ball from the ground towards the opposite side where Kvara all alone makes no mistake and returns to the goal, celebrating in a mocking manner. Politano scores again, but the uncertain Marcenaro cancels it, considering that Osimhen was offside and was never close to the ball or the action. Then the Nigerian, bruised, leaves (groin problem) and Mazzarri returns to the 4-3-3, inserting Gaetano. Napoli continues to demonstrate limits in the defensive phase by “giving away” a dangerous free kick to Cagliari, who with a header with Dossena comes close to making it 2-2. It's the last chance, Napoli doesn't concede anything anymore.

