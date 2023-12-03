Aquamarine, Kana and Akane are the protagonists of the new Oshi no Ko teaser.

Oshi no Ko gives new details of its long-awaited second season

Oshi no Ko is one of those works that have come to stay and reaffirm the excellent year we are having in terms of anime quality. The development of a new season was an open secret due to the great success of both its first episodes and the opening that accompanied the first season, which is considered by the Japanese to be one of the best in recent years.

Doga Kobo, the solvent animation studio behind Oshi no Ko, confirmed in style the development of its second season and to the joy of fans it has begun to be shared small details and promotional material of the same, in this case, through a great new teaser.

Aqua, Akane and Kana can be seen in the new Oshi no Ko teaser

This enigmatic teaser has as its main protagonists Aquamarine, Akan y Kanathe characters who will have the most participation in the next events that we will see adapted to anime format:

Besides this short and simple teaser An image has been shared that again includes the presence of these same characters and that raises expectations even more for the new season:

The first season of Oshi no Ko was not only a success among fans, critics applauded such interesting aspects as its premise, especially highlighting his first chapter called ‘Mother and Children’, which he adapted into an extended first episode all the content of the first volume of the manga.

The way it develops this exciting plot Now that its manga version is facing its final stretch, it will be key for us to consider Oshi no Ko as one of the best mangas in history.

The new season of Oshi no Ko is officially closed for 2024, However, it has not yet been specified whether it will arrive during the first or second half of said year, so we will have to remain expectant. the next news related to what has been one of the drama animes that has caused the most impact among anime fans.

