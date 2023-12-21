The adrenaline experienced when playing El Rosco is only really known to the contestants. Just look at his reaction at the end of the test. “What a time!” Óscar commented when he had finished playing. She has had a heart-stopping finale regarding her questions, with 22 correct answers and no mistakes. However, the Moses outcome still remained: is there a comeback?

The Riojan has precisely had a better start, two turns of six, four and three hits. However, by resorting to some Pasapalabra, he has allowed his rival to end up overtaking him. In fact, Óscar finished the first round first: with 19 letters in green. Moments later, the two were tied.

Óscar has had to risk the pressure of seeing the few seconds he had left. Therefore, by giving his last response, he has made a gesture of mission accomplished. The pressure has passed to Moisés, who had to reach his 22 hits. Maximum suspense in El Rosco!

With a little less tension and a lot of fun, the duels on La Pista have been experienced. One of the songs has transported the guests to the Eurovision Song Contest and Roberto Leal has made it clear: he would have to be among the winners.

In fact, she was quick to comment that she won, although she later had to correct and clarify that she came second in her competition. In any case, it seems that he liked her more than the one who came first, Toy, by the Israeli Netta Barzilai. Do you know what the topic is?