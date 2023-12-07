Orsini: “Investments of 28 million and less energy consumption”

Emanuele Orsini continues his almost solitary race towards the presidency of Confindustria. The gap on Alberto Marenghi is too wide at the moment, who would also be Carlo Bonomi’s favorite candidate. Unless a prominent name arrives, a large industrialist willing to put his face on it, it seems that the road leading to Viale dell’Astronomia is increasingly downhill for the entrepreneur, president of Tino Prosciutti. Meanwhile, Orsini has announced the opening of a fifth production plant of his company, in the Food Valley and more precisely in Marzolara di Calestano, which will be operational from January 2025.



“The challenge we took up with Tino Prosciutti – explained the entrepreneur, as reported by Corriere della Sera – was to produce hams that could be of interest not only to the end user, but also to companies working in food production. An increasingly rewarded choice, with a production of now 40 thousand pieces per week”. Building the fifth factory will cost around 28 million euros, but will serve to increase production capacity and focus on products with the Dop brand, as well as expanding the reference markets by focusing on the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and China.

The goal is ambitious: to arrive to 100 million in turnover by the end of 2026, increasing the forecast for the end of this year by 30 million. Three full years, in short. “We are proud – explained Orsini – to begin a new path that will lead Tino Prosciutti to the opening of its fifth factory, with which the company will increase its production capacity, projecting itself among the main Italian and European players in the sector. The new opening will involve the hiring of around one hundred people (which will be added to the current 160, ed.) and the plant built in compliance with the new energy transition needs, will operate with reduced electricity consumption, thanks to the cutting-edge automation of production processes”.

