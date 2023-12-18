We have experienced a very emotional moment when Antonio Orozco received a very special gift. Memories of his childhood awaited him inside a backpack.

Among them, there was one that left us quite confused. A bologna sandwich? Orozco commented that his mother, without knowing the reason, always gave him a sandwich with this sausage to eat, and Eva González joked that there was no ham, and the thing stopped there.

The Grand Final has moved on, and Orozco has asked for a moment to resume this conversation. His mother sent him a voice note with the explanation! Antonio has taken out his cell phone to play the audio of his mother, leaving us with a hilarious moment.

“I bought it to put the dishes in the house,” confesses the mother, causing Orozco to laugh. It turns out that, at that time, when buying mortadella they gave points to get dishes, and her mother apparently did not miss the opportunity. “Everything has an explanation in this life,” added Eva González. Great moment!