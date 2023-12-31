Don't run out of WhatsApp ammunition this New Year's Eve: let the New Year's greetings messages flow among your contacts until they run out of battery.

One more year, we reach that moment when the stress of the mobile battery is going to be put to the test. Keep the charger on hand and, if you are not at home, take it with you, because New Year's greetings are poking their ears over the horizon.

The moment of greatest tension on the line each year—perhaps you still remember, even before the era of SMS, how the service was hung up—with so many calls to Aunt Puri, the one from the village, to wish the New Year.

The Internet made the task easier, although that does not mean we have special relaxation on New Year's Eve. It is worth noting that the broadcast lists of applications like WhatsApp make our work much more bearable, especially when it comes to the messages you send to those with whom you have less contact.

But that does not mean that you have to have little variety and, for this reason, your friends at Hobby Consolas have the traditional repertoire of New Year greeting messages so you can share the variety this New Year's Eve.

New Year 2024 messages for the family

Let's start with a small selection of congratulatory messages to send to our family this New Year's Eve.

These messages take on special value if distance or any circumstance means that we cannot be with our loved ones to say goodbye to 2023: that is when WhatsApp becomes a great ally. Be careful, if you call, even better.

I am glad to have shared incredible moments with my family this year. Happy New Year 2024! All the luck the world can give you. May you start the year with all your dreams fulfilled! Happy New Year to those who always inspire us! All the experiences I shared with my loved ones this year have made me happier. May next year be one of peace and happiness for all! I want to leave this phrase to remind you how important you are to me and my family: Thank you for being the best parents! May you have a prosperous new year! In this coming year, I wish our family to be united as always and full of love. Happy New Year, dear parents! My best wishes for all members of my family to be blessed, happy and healthy during 2024. I am very excited to live this year with my parents who are the best. May the coming year be full of memorable things! I offer my love and affection to all my family members this festive season of New Year 2024. I will go crazy this New Year 2024 if I am going to spend it without my family. I hope your New Year 2024 is wonderful, with unforgettable moments to share with your family. The best gift this New Year is to share moments with family. The love that my family gives me motivates me to do my best during the New Year. Happy 2024. Much joy, love, health, peace and prosperity for the family in the New Year. The best people, the best place, the best feeling for me is my family. Happy 2024!

Hopeful congratulations for 2024

Maybe you prefer something less familiar to send to friends or acquaintances: more generic congratulatory messages that you can share with everyone.

From good wishes to hopeful messages that hope that all the evils in the world will be left behind in 2024, the selection of texts that we can send is quite varied.

May this new year give you moments as bright as fireworks at night. This New Year, may every step you take lead you to a world of infinite promise and possibilities. In 2024, may your dreams be as big as the sky and as achievable as your goals. May the countdown to the New Year also be the countdown to your fears and worries. Have a brave 2024! May 2024 surprise you with moments that fill your heart with happiness and gratitude. Ring Ring! The New Year is calling with new opportunities and adventures. Respond with enthusiasm! In 2024, let every day be a blank page to write new stories and achieve your goals. Cultivate the virtue of hope, because it will be your best companion on this new journey around the sun. May 2024 bring you the peace you need, the strength to overcome challenges and the joy of living fully. Let 2024 be the year you look back with no regrets and forward with determination. May this new year bring you successes that exceed your expectations and dreams that come true! Don't wait for the seasons to change; The change begins within you. Happy new year! Let's toast to a year full of love, prosperity and moments worth remembering! I wish that the 365 days of 2024 are full of achievements and unforgettable moments. In 2024, may every sunrise inspire you and every sunset fill you with gratitude. May this new year bring you as many reasons to smile as there are days on the calendar! Celebrate what you've accomplished and get excited for what's to come. Prosperity in the New Year! May 2024 find you surrounded by love and friends and with the joy of living intensely. In 2024, may every challenge become an opportunity for growth and every achievement a cause for celebration. Happy new year!

New Year messages with a touch of humor

But good humor always needs to be a tonic to brighten up the night. It is true that silly messages are not going to change the world, but the day we lack a sense of humor, we can close down.

Like every year, we have a compilation of some funny messages with which to put a smile on the faces of those who decide to send them something, because in addition to remembering them, you will do it with a touch of grace, something that we lack too often.

A bottle of cava: 50 euros. A New Year's Eve party favor: 80 euros. A party dress: 120 euros. May I congratulate you on the new year: it is priceless! Happy 2024! My New Year's resolutions are like my passwords: forgotten in a week. This new year run after your dreams. If you don't reach them, at least you lose weight! They say the New Year is a blank book, but I have writer's block. Year 1970: before eating, the table is blessed. Year 2024: before eating, the food is photographed and sent to Instagram. 366 new trips around the sun, 366 new opportunities… and 366 new disappointments. Happy and fun New Year! For this new year I want to give you two words that will open many doors for you: 'Pull and Push'. Enjoy New Year's Eve! Happy new year! Let's eat, drink and be happy, and tomorrow we'll diet. When God distributed the abilities, he gave me the choice between loving my friends or having a good memory. Happy 1999! This year I'm going to be as organized as the downloads folder on my computer desktop! For New Year's dinner… Does the cell phone go to the right or the left? Happy 2024! And the cell phone was off the table. This year with the crisis we have to save… I congratulate you and you are in charge of spreading it among the rest of my contacts. Happy 2024! Friends are like the radars of the Civil Guard. Even if you don't see them, they are always there. Happy New Year Friends! If you haven't received a “Happy New Year” message from me by January 3rd, just ignore me. I'm still hungover!

You have no excuse for all the people in your contacts who you want to receive a message from you to congratulate the New Year 2024 to have their own special moment thanks to you.

From Hobby Consolas, we can only wish you a very good New Year's Eve, a happy ending and beginning of the year and, as for 2024, let's see how things go.