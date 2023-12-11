Interesting news continues to arrive for Nintendo fans. They are directly related to the SEGA company. There are more plans on the way!

Specifically, after the announcement of the return of several franchises, it has now been confirmed that Jet Set Radio reboot will feature members from the original development. Shuji Utsumi, co-chief operating officer of SEGA and CEO of SEGA of America, is the one who confirmed it.

In an interview with the Washington Post, he mentioned that the game’s original developers are actively working on the reboot and are looking to capture the “nervousness and rebellious mentality” of the original. Utsumi highlighted the cutting edge of the concept of games like Jet Set Radio and noted that the original creators are involved again, considering that it is an auspicious time to appreciate various concepts in the gaming industry.

With this, they promise bring these franchises to new audiences and continue expanding SEGA’s legacy in the world of video games. We will have to be attentive!

Meanwhile, we leave you with the trailer:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.