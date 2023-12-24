December is approaching and with it the opportunity to celebrate a Merry Christmas 2023. This is a special occasion to share with your loved ones, live unforgettable moments and give gifts that reflect your appreciation and gratitude.

We know that on these dates you also want to be close to those who, due to different circumstances, cannot physically accompany you. For this reason, new technologies become your allies to send Christmas messages and wishes of prosperity for Christmas Eve.

Among all the available options, WhatsApp stands out as the most popular and versatile application, which allows you to communicate instantly with your loved ones.

If this year you want to surprise your contacts with original and emotional messages, we invite you to explore the beautiful Christmas images that we have selected for you. They are ideal for transmitting the Christmas spirit in a simple and fun way.

Original images to congratulate Christmas

A way to save time and effort when congratulate Christmas is to send images alluding to this important date.

This way, you can convey your best wishes to your loved ones without having to write long, repetitive phrases or beautiful Merry Christmas messages. You just have to choose the images you like the most and share them with your friends and family.

Here we share a gallery with original images:

On the other hand, if you want to congratulate your best friend, your boyfriend or husband, as well as that special person to whom you want to show your love, it is ideal that you share romantic images to wish them a Merry Christmas.

If you haven't had time to prepare your best wishes, don't worry. Here you will find some image options that you can use to express your feelings in this month of harmony. They are simple, beautiful and original, and they will surely make your loved ones smile.

Here you have a gallery with the best free Christmas photos:

One way to show your affection and interest in the people you love is to send them a Christmas message that makes them feel that you are with them and that you appreciate them, especially in these difficult times where you can't always meet with your loved ones.

Thanks to technology, you can easily communicate with people who are far away or who you don't see often, and send them your messages. Christmas greetings by WhatsAppa practical and fast option, your contacts will be grateful.

If you no longer know what to say to wish a happy Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, Christmas or New Year without always repeating the same thing, use the images, it is a good alternative for your friends and family for a Merry Christmas 2023.