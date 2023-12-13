The last episode of Hermanos has had everything. Although we were very happy that some people finally dropped their masks, we were also angry to see that others got away with it. “How can you have so much evil?” is what many of us think.

At the beginning of the chapter we saw a new and tense argument between Ömer and Süsen. Even though she only wanted to help him, young Eren was offended that her ex-girlfriend used a friend of his to pay an exaggerated amount of money for a t-shirt from her flea market. Will they ever make peace?

After thinking about it for a long time and seeing that his family’s financial situation was not improving, Orhan decided to accept Gönül’s proposal: he would return with her to her house and help her teach Sengül a good lesson. “I do it for my family. Only for my family,” the Eren’s uncle stressed.

Sarp tried to help his mother by entering his father’s account and making a transfer of 200,000 euros to Sevval. When Ahmet discovered it on his cell phone, he asked his children for explanations and Sarp stood up. He was very worried about his mother’s financial situation! Although that did not soften the businessman.

The only good thing Gönül has done lately was tell Sengül that Ayla was behind the olive oil business scam. The Erens’ aunt showed up at Berk’s mother’s house to ask for explanations and they finally managed to reach an agreement: Sengül would not report her to the police and Ayla would return her house.

Nebahat was willing to give Akif a new chance, but Suzan opened her eyes and she was once again disillusioned with the father of her children. The businessman continued to play both sides and everything indicated that, despite all the mistakes he had made, he was not going to stop being a womanizer.

The Eren family’s joy at getting their house back didn’t last long. Sengül gathered his nephews and his children to tell them the good news, but when they called Orhan on the phone they got an unpleasant surprise: He had returned with Gönül! Furthermore, Afra’s mother took the opportunity to gloat before them.

Will Orhan return to Sengül after learning that they have recovered his house? Will Nebahat finally give Akif a new chance? Will Süsen and Ömer approach positions? Don’t miss the next episodes of Hermanos to find out!