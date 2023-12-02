The United States Department of the Treasury sanctioned three individuals and 13 companies from Mexico linked, directly or indirectly, to timeshare frauds led by the New Generation Cartel (CNG) in Puerto Vallarta.

Yesterday, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) included those involved on its blacklist.

The Treasury Department reported that all properties and assets of those involved who are in the United States will be blocked, as well as a prohibition on carrying out transactions with US citizens.

In May 2023, eight young people who worked in two call centers in Zapopan that were dedicated to offering timeshares in Puerto Vallarta disappeared. The workers were kidnapped and murdered allegedly by the CNG. Federal authorities raised the possibility that the subjects were killed in retaliation for matters related to real estate fraud and telephone extortion.

At the beginning of June, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that among the remains found in a ravine located in the Mirador Escondido area, in Zapopan, were some of the young call center workers.

The CNG uses extreme violence and intimidation to control the timeshare network, often preying on elderly American citizens, it said in a statement.

“The Nueva Generación cartel is one of the leading traffickers of narcotics such as illicit fentanyl into the United States and generates significant revenue for its multifaceted criminal organization through its network of time-share frauds,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. . She indicated that she remains committed to the comprehensive effort of all agencies, in coordination with their partners in Mexico, to undermine the CNG’s sources of income and its ability to traffic deadly drugs such as fentanyl.

Fraudsters posed as US officials

The New Generation Cartel (CNG) was so brazen in operating frauds targeting elderly Americans that the ring’s operators posed as officials from the United States (US) Treasury Department, US authorities said.

The scam was described by the agency’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The agency has been pursuing scammers who use phone call centers controlled by the New Generation Cartel to promote bogus offers to purchase timeshare properties from Americans. They have scammed at least 600 Americans out of about $40 million.

But they also began to contact people claiming to be employees of OFAC itself and offering to release funds supposedly frozen by the US agency, which combats illicit funds and money laundering.

“Perpetrators of timeshare fraud sometimes use the names of government agencies to appear legitimate,” the agency stated. “For example, perpetrators may call victims and claim to represent OFAC to demand payment in exchange for the release of funds that the perpetrator claims OFAC has blocked.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in the statement that “the CNG uses extreme violence and intimidation to control the time-sharing network.”which often targets elderly U.S. citizens and can defraud victims of their life savings.”

AP

This is how the indicated frauds are carried out

•First step: A person who is part of the group of scammers, who claims to have ready buyers, makes unsolicited offers to timeshare owners.

•Second step: If the offers are accepted, the scammer asks the timeshare owners to pay commissions and taxes in advance, supposedly to expedite the sale with the guarantee that they will be refunded at the end of the process.

•Third step: Once multiple payments have been made, timeshare owners eventually come to realize that the offer was fictitious, there are no buyers, and their money is gone.

US citizens are alerted

Given the increase in cases, the US Treasury Department warned about the operation of various companies based in Mexico, mostly located in Jalisco, which are responsible for defrauding people abroad with the alleged sale of timeshares.

Background curtain

Call center case, victims of the CNG

On May 22, the disappearance of five young people who worked in a call center located in Zapopan was announced.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on May 27 that there were seven missing people.

“All the elements we have so far indicate that it was not a call center, but rather an operations center of a different nature,” said the governor of Jalisco.

The Prosecutor’s Office implemented an operation in the Potrero de la Barranca area. Prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz assured that bags with remains of bodies were found at the bottom of the ravine.

On June 1, it was confirmed that among the remains found in a ravine located in the Potrero de la Barranca area, in Zapopan, there were “some remains” of the people who worked in the call center.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions