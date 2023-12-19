loading…

China is in first place among the BRICS countries with the largest number of troops. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – China is still ranked at the top as a country BRICS with the most military or army members.

BRICS—an abbreviation for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—is a group of countries that has significant influence in the global economy. Apart from economic dominance, BRICS members also have military strength to be reckoned with.

In mid-2023, BRICS introduced six new members. They are Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia.

However, when referring to the number of military troops, the ranking of BRICS countries can differ depending on various factors such as population, military investment and defense technology.

Order of BRICS Countries with the Largest Number of Soldiers

1. China

As the country with the second largest population in the world, China has a very large number of military members.

With more than 2 million active personnel, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary security, China has a military power that influences global security dynamics.

This number makes China the country with the most military members in the world in terms of the number of active personnel.

2. India

After China, India is the second BRICS country with the most military personnel. Not only on the list of BRICS members, India also ranks second in the world as the country with the most military members.