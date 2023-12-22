Orban freewheeling: “A disease is devouring Western democracies”

“Some sort of disease is devouring” Western democracies. The Hungarian Prime Minister said so Viktor Orbanduring the end-of-year press conference, evoking the legal problems of the former president of the United States Donald Trump and Polish state media reform. The Hungarian nationalist leader said he had seen “strange things in today's democratic Western world” and added that “a disease is devouring… Western democracies“.



Orban did not explicitly mention any specific case, but was clearly referring to Usa and to Poland. “We must be careful because there is a great Western democracy where, if I understand correctly, they want to block one of the most favored presidential candidates with legal obstacles to prevent him from running,” Orban said with an implicit reference to the Usa it's at Donald Trumpafter the Colorado Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible to be president of the United States due to his involvement in the January 2021 storming of the Capitol.

Orban also criticized “another country, equally important, in which a party with significant parliamentary representation is under national security surveillance”, probably referring to Germany, where intelligence services have begun monitoring the far-right party AfD in 2021 for its extremist tendencies.

“And I see a third country where the control of television was done by the police force,” he said Orban, with an implicit reference to Poland: the new Polish government has in fact launched a reform of the state media with the aim of “restoring its impartiality” and has fired its managers. “If all this happened in Hungary, perhaps the troops of NATO they would have already intervened, which also raises the problem of double standards”, concluded Orban.

