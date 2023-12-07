Orange is changing its television catalog. Until not long ago, the orange operator had a good variety of premium packs that could be added to its TV service. However, if you look at their options right now, you can only find 3 television packages. The last change has been to stop offering new subscribers the opportunity to contract the packs Motor e Max Kids.

In total they are 4 canales those who are no longer available for new hires. Specifically, they are the four dials that were in the Max Children’s and Motor premium television packages. A curious detail is that it is not the first premium TV pack that the operator has struck down in recent weeks.

Not available for new hires

Any client who has contracted these of the Orange TV television packs, as on other occasions, you will be able to continue enjoying these dials. However, we are waiting to see what the operator does with these four channels.

On other occasions, as happened with the Lifestyle package, Orange decided to open these channels for the rest of its customers. Instead, it stopped broadcasting one in 4K. These were the affected dials: MyZen TV, Escapa TV and Out TV (they are available to everyone) and they stopped offering Fashion TV UHD (it stopped being available as of November 30). On this occasion, there are again 4 channels that are in doubt, although it is expected that they will also enter the Orange TV base offer:

Motor (it had a price of 3 euros more per month):

Moto ADV – dial 146.

Garage TV – dial 147.

Speed Factor 4K – dial 148.

Max Kids (it cost 3 euros more per month):

These four TV channels are still available to users who had already contracted these two premium Orange television packages. But, it is expected that there will be a change in the following weeks. Just as happened with the Lifestyle package. Therefore, we will have to keep an eye on Orange’s change. On this website, the operator is updating its dials, including the latest changes, such as the cessation of broadcasting of the 4K Fashion TV channel.

What are the packs that are still available?

On the operator’s website, you can still find up to 3 packages with extra channels for Orange TV. In addition to other services such as Cazavision, FlixOlé… we only found three premium television packs from the telephone company. And are next:

Premium music for 5 euros more per month: five different channels, iConcerts, Festival 4K, Classica HD, Mezzo Live and Djazz.

Extra sports for 5 euros more per month: with three more channels, Fight Sports, Fight Box HD and Fast&FunBox HD.

France Direct for 3 euros more per month: add 4 more channels, France 2, France 5, M6 and Gulli.

Therefore, from now on, Orange TV customers can only add these premium television packages to the base offer they enjoy with their fiber + mobile or fiber and mobile + TV rate. Depending on what they have contracted, they will have access to more than 60 channels, 90 channels, etc.