In recent weeks, Orange TV is completely changing its premium packs. We already saw how the paid Lyfestyle pack was no longer available for new customers. Now, the packs Motor and Infant Max will disappear forever from the French operator's television catalogue.

Since December 16, Orange TV has new free channels, although it also says goodbye to up to 3 pay channels that could be contracted through the Infantil Max and Motor premium packages. The positive side is that some of these dials are maintained and go to the basic package offered by the operator in the fiber and mobile rates with television.

Moto ADV y Discovery Motor

Luckily for customers who had not contracted these premium paid packs, they will now have new content. And it is that, from December 16, 2023, both Orange TV's Motor package (3 euros per month) and Children's Max (3 euros per month) were eliminated from its TV catalog. Therefore, these are the contents that are free:

Moto ADV – dial 146. In this case it is a content channel dedicated entirely to allowing you to enjoy adventure on two wheels. Motorcycle trips, news from this world, tricks, etc. Discovery Motor: content on demand. It offers a wide variety of content related to the world of motors.

As for the dials that disappear from the Orange catalog, the following channels are found: Garage TV, Speed Factor 4K y Lolly Kids. Two dials from the Motor pack and the channel that included the Max Children's pack.

On the other hand, the French operator has already begun to notify customers of this change. Especially since the monthly cost of these disappearing premium packages will not be charged in full, especially since they could only be enjoyed until last Saturday, December 16. For this reason, Orange warns that only the proportional part will be charged until that same day.

In the case of Speed Factor y Garage TVit must be taken into account that they can be seen for free through other platforms, while Lolly Kids will become available on Cartoon Network. In any case, with this new change from the operator, you can only contract the following channels and additional premium packages:

Premium music for 5 euros more per month: five different channels, iConcerts, Festival 4K, Classica HD, Mezzo Live and Djazz.

Extra sports for 5 euros more per month: with three more channels, Fight Sports, Fight Box HD and Fast&FunBox HD.

France Direct for 3 euros more per month: add 4 more channels, France 2, France 5, M6 and Gulli.

Visionhunter for 6.95 euros per month.

FlixOlé For 3.99 euros per month it gives you access to a wide catalog of thousands of titles.

Therefore, from now on, the Orange TV customers They will only have the option of adding these premium television packages to the base offer they enjoy with their fiber + mobile or fiber and mobile + TV rate. Depending on what they have contracted, they will have access to more than 60 channels, 90 channels, etc. The good thing is that they will be able to continue enjoying Moto ADV and Discovery Motor's on-demand content.